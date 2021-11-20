Florida quarterback Emory Jones answers five questions

Florida quarterback Emory Jones is coming off a recording-setting performance last Saturday that sparked UF's comeback win over Samford.

He broke Tim Tebow’s school record for total offense with 550 yards (464 passing) and tied the program record with seven total touchdowns.

Had time to reflect on your career-best game?

A: I wouldn’t say it really sunk in, honestly, still. I still think I could have done more in the game. I made some good decisions, made some good passes. I still feel like there was a lot that I could have done more. I haven’t not thought about (the performance), but not as much honestly.

Do you feel like you’re starting to find your groove?

A: Yeah. I feel good about how I’m playing, but there’s a lot of improvement to be made. We still have a couple games left, so that’s all I’ll keep trying to do. Just mainly going out there and having a great week of practice. You just continue doing things you’re supposed to do. Leading this team, doing all the right things, making all the right decisions and we’ll be fine.

What is the official diagnosis for your right thumb?

A: It’s a sprain. I sprained some things in my thumb. I’m getting a lot of treatment on it. I was fine (to throw last week). … It’s feeling better day by day. I’m just going to keep doing everything I’m doing. Just getting treatment, staying here late and trying to get better.

Why has your team struggled on the road in SEC play?

A: I’d say a lot of it was a lack of focus. I mean, kind of attention to detail of things. We kind of lost that. … With everything we’ve been through this season and the adversity we faced, the only thing we can do right now is improve on everything that we’ve done and all the mistakes we’ve made. Just go out there and execute on Saturdays.

How important is it to become bowl eligible today?

A: It would be a great feeling for the young guys that are in the program. There are a lot of reps in the bowl practices. It’s just a confidence builder for everybody. You go out there and get more reps and get to play that last game.