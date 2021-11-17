How to watch Florida Gators football vs. Missouri Tigers on TV, live stream

Gator Sports

It may not have been the prettiest of scores, but the Florida Gators did end a three-game losing streak on Saturday.

Fresh off an offensive explosion of a game, a 70-52 win over BCS team Samford, the Gators hope to improve their defense as they take on Missouri on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

The Gators (5-5 overall, 2-5 SEC) are hoping to improve their defense to where it was prior to the LSU game, when they shut out Vanderbilt. After that game, Florida has allowed 49, 34, 40 and 52 points. Fortunately, against Sanford, the Gators got a record performance from quarterback Emory Jones, who threw for 464 yards and six touchdowns and ran for 86 yards and another touchdown.

Missouri (5-5, 2-4) also bounced back with a much-needed win, as the Tigers downed South Carolina 31-28 a week after losing to Georgia in a rout. Missouri had a huge game from Tyler Badie, who ran for 209 yards and a touchdown, and was able to hold off a furious comeback from South Carolina.

Emory is his QB:Dan Mullen sticking with Emory Jones — and his own narrative of Gators

Slow & Steady:Florida's Nay'Quan Wright identifies with tortoise from famous fable

How to watch Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers on TV, live stream

Where: Faurot Field at Missouri Stadium, Columbia, Mo.

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20

TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN, WatchESPN en Español

Radio: Gators Sports Network, Sirius XM (Channel 384)