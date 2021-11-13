Gator Extra Point pregame notebook: Florida vs. Samford Bulldogs

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida Gators (4-5) vs. Samford Bulldogs (4-5)

When: 12 p.m. today

Where: Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (88,548)

Online streaming:SEC Network+, Channel (DirecTV). Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850

Florida-Samford storylines

• Florida and Samford meet for the first time since 1922 (99 years) and for the third time overall.

• The Gators enter with a 2-0 record in the series, having defeated the Bulldogs in consecutive seasons from 1921-22

• In those two games, Florida topped Samford (then Howard College) by a combined margin of 91-0 (34-0, 57-0)

• This is UF’s first game against an FCS opponent in over two years, since defeating Towson, 38-0, on Sept. 28, 2019.

• Florida has played four games against FCS teams in the Dan Mullen era, going 4-0 by a combined score of 199-16, putting the average spread at 45.8 points.Florida 38, Towson 0 (9/28/19) | Florida 45, UT Martin 0 (9/7/19) | Florida 63, Idaho 10 (11/17/18) | Florida 53, Charleston Southern 6 (9/1/18)

• The Gators have outscored FCS opponents by an average margin of 39.8 points in 21 games dating back to 1981

• Florida has totaled 400-plus yards while passing for 200-plus yards in five-straight games vs. FCS opponents since 2014

• The Gators rank third in the FBS with 5.8 rushing yards per carry.

• Florida is one of four teams in the FBS averaging over 460 YPG and 220 rushing YPG this season.

• UF ranks 12th in the FBS with 224.8 rush YPG and 17th with 467.4 scrimmage YPG. The Gators rank third in the SEC in rushing YPG and total scrimmage YPG. UF ranks seventh in the Power 5 in rushing YPG and ninth in the Power 5 in scrimmage YPG. UF is one of 18 Power 5 teams with over 4,000 total yards of offense this season. • Florida’s 2,023 rush yards is its most through nine games since 2009 (2,166) and second-most since 1990. UF’s 5.8 rush YPC is on pace to rank third in school history, while its 224.8 rush YPG is on track to rank eighth all-time.

• Florida’s 4,207 total yards is the team’s second-highest total through nine games in the last 20 seasons, trailing only the 2020 campaign -- while the team’s mark of 467.4 YPG is on pace to rank sixth in program history

• Florida boasts a 348-111-13 (.751) all-time record at The Swamp, holding the second-highest home winning percentage in the nation since 1990 with a 167-32 (.839) record.

• Florida has scored in 419-consecutive games dating back to 1988 — an NCAA record and 54games longer than any than any other college football team in the history of the sport.

• UF is 18-4 in true-home games under Mullen (2018: 5-2 | 2019: 6-0 | 2020: 4-1 | 2021: 3-1).

Anthony Richardson Returns?

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who injured a knee dancing in the team hotel the night before last week's loss, is expected to be cleared to play. Richardson had been recovering from a concussion that sidelined him against top-ranked Georgia the previous week.

If Richardson sits again, former starter Emory Jones would get another chance.

Samford's challenge

The Bulldogs are 2-78-3 against current teams in the Southeastern Conference. Samford beat Mississippi State 6-0 in 1909 and knocked off Ole Miss 7-6 in 1934.

“We have to be in attack mode at the beginning of the game and hope we’re very efficient in all of our calls," coach Chris Hatcher said. “We’re going to go down there, play hard, keep the game plan simple and let our guys go out there and play and see what happens.”