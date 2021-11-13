LIVE UPDATES! Florida Gators vs. Samford Bulldogs

Special to Gatorsports.com

It doesn’t really matter what embattled Florida coach Dan Mullen says or does at this point. It’s more important to see how his team responds down the stretch in an otherwise lost season.

The Gators (4-5) have three regular-season games remaining, beginning today against Samford (4-5), to show they haven’t given up on Mullen.

It looked that way last week at South Carolina. Florida, which has lost three consecutive games for the second time in 10 months, allowed a season-high 459 yards and its most points in the series in a 40-17 stunner than sent shockwaves through the program.

Mullen responded by firing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach/run game coordinator John Hevesy. He took accountability for the team losing eight of its last 10 games against Power Five opponents, expressed concern for the team’s direction and vowed to get the Gators back to being a championship contender.

Mullen probably can’t afford another shocking loss – or even a lackluster effort — in The Swamp against a middle-of-the-pack team from the Southern Conference of the Football Championship Subdivision.

The more telling test comes next week at Missouri and the following week against rival Florida State.

If Mullen wins all three, he likely will return for a fifth season in Gainesville. Lose one or two and he could be out of work.

Mark Long of The Associated Press contributed to this report.

