Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen isn't too happy with his defense against Samford; Twitter reacts

The Florida Gators defense is off to a rough start against BCS opponent Samford, who has already scored three touchdowns in the Swamp in the first quarter.

Gators head coach Dan Mullen has already made his feelings known. With the Bulldogs driving close to the Florida goal line, Mullen interrupted a defensive huddle and made it perfectly clear he's not happy with what's happening.

Unfortunately, the defense wasn't able to stop Samford there -- or for that matter, on the next two drives.

In fact, the Gators' defense was unable to handle the Bulldogs' offense for the entirety of the first half. Samford, a BCS team in the Southern Conference with a 4-5 record, put up 42 points on Florida before halftime.

Mullen was spotted on the sidelines by SEC Network Plus cameras yelling at his defensive players once again prior to Samford quarterback Liam Welch taking it into the end zone for a 42-28 Bulldogs lead.

It hasn't been the best of times for the Florida defense over the last few weeks. After shutting out Vanderbilt 42-0 on Oct. 9, the Gators have given up 49 points to LSU, 34 to Georgia and 40 to South Carolina.

That last loss preceded UF firing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham this past week. Christian Robinson, the Gators' linebackers coach, moved into the coordinator's role, while special assistant to the head coach Paul Pasqualoni moved to the sidelines.

It's not the first time a Mullen team has struggled with Samford. In 2016, Mississippi State, coached by Mullen, had to outscore Samford 56-41. In that game, Mullen was forced to keep his starters out the entire game to ensure the win.

Twitter reacts to a rough Florida Gators start

At this point, Florida fans are at their wit's end.