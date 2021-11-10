How to watch Florida Gators football vs. Samford Bulldogs on live stream

The Florida Gators need a bounce-back game in the worst way. They hope the visiting Samford Bulldogs can provide it Saturday.

The Gators have lost three in a row, falling to 4-5 after getting blown out 40-17 at South Carolina last week. The losing skid led to the firing of defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy.

The coaching shakeup isn't the only thing Dan Mullen has to worry about. Anthony Richardson could be out after Mullen said the quarterback injured his knee dancing in the team hotel before last week's game. He is also recovering from a concussion he suffered two weeks ago against No. 1 Georgia. Emory Jones would be the starting QB if Richardson is out again.

Samford, out of the Southern Conference in FCS, also is 4-5. The Bulldogs are coming off a homecoming win over The Citadel, 35-14. They are led by quarterback Liam Welch, a two-time SOCON Offensive Player of the Month winner this season. Samford is coached by Chris Hatcher.

How to watch Gators football vs. Samford on live stream

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

When: Noon Saturday, November 13

Live stream: SEC Network+ (available through ESPN+ subscription, WatchESPN and the ESPN app), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Radio: Gator Sports Network, ESPN 98.1 FM

Online radio: wruf.com, TuneIn.com, The Varsity Network