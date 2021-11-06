Gators Extra Point: Florida at South Carolina pregame notebook

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida Gators (4-4, 2-4 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4, 1-3 SEC)

When: 7:30 p.m. today

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559), Columbia, S.C.

TV: SEC Network. Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850

Line: Florida by 18.5, by Tipico Sportsbook

Gators Storylines

• Florida and South Carolina face off in Columbia for the 21st time in their 42nd all-time meeting overall.

• The Gators enter with a 29-9-3 record in the series and are 24-6 against the Gamecocks dating back through 1964.

• UF head coach Dan Mullen is 4-2 (3-0 at UF) vs. South Carolina in his career. The only SEC teams he has beaten more times without a loss during his UF tenure are Tennessee (4-0) and Vanderbilt (4-0).

• Florida enters the matchup with six-straight games of 300-plus total yards vs. South Carolina dating back to 2015. Meanwhile, South Carolina enters with 300-plus yards in each of the last four meetings.

• Each of the last-eight meetings between these two teams have been decided by 14 or fewer points (since 2013).

• South Carolina has not had a 300-yard passing game vs. Florida in the last 13 meetings — since passing for 384 yards in 2007.

• The Gators rank first in the FBS with 6.1 rushing yards per carry and are one of three FBS teams averaging 6.0-plus YPC.

• Florida is one of two teams in the FBS (Ole Miss) averaging over 475 YPG and 240 rushing YPG this season.

• UF ranks sixth in the FBS with 242.6 rush YPG and 11th with 483.4 scrimmage YPG. The Gators rank third in the SEC in rushing YPG and total scrimmage YPG. UF ranks fourth in the Power 5 in rushing YPG and seventh in the Power 5 in scrimmage YPG. UF is one of 11 Power 5 teams and one of 17 FBS programs with over 3,800 total yards of offense this season.

• Florida’s 1,941 rush yards is its most through eight games since 2009 (2,018) and second-most since 1990. UF’s 6.1 rush YPC is on pace to set a school record, while its 242.6 rush YPG is on track to rank sixth all-time.

• Florida’s 3,867 total yards is the team’s second-highest total through eight games in the last 20 seasons, trailing only the 2020 campaign — while the team’s mark of 483.4 YPG is on pace to rank fifth in program history.

• UF’s 242.6 rush YPG represents an increase of 111.3 rush YPG from last year’s mark of 131.3 YPG.

• The Florida offensive line has surrendered just 7.0 sacks all year, which is tied for the seventh fewest in the FBS and second in the SEC — earning the UF OL a spot on the Joe Moore Award Mid-Season Honor Roll for the first time ever.

• Florida has scored in 418-consecutive games dating back to 1988 — an NCAA record and 53 games longer than any than any other college football team in the history of the sport.

• Florida is 11-4 in true-road games under Mullen

Gamecocks' chatter

•South Carolina first-year coach Shane Beamer and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield have faced questions on whether the plan of attack is too complex for the Gamecocks, who are last in SEC total yards and next-to-last in points per game.

Satterfield said they're just teaching “basic football.” If the players keep working at it, he added, “eventually, it will click.”

•Should Jason Brown play at quarterback for the Gamecocks, he'll likely look for his good friend in tight end-receiver EJ Jenkins. Brown and Jenkins grew up together in Fredricksburg, Virginia, and have played on the same teams in middle school, high school, FCS St. Francis and now at South Carolina. Beamer jokes that no matter how many receivers are on the field, there's a “97 % chance” Brown's going to the 6-foot-7 Jenkins.

•The Gamecocks have won five of the last 11 gridiron battles with the Ga-

tors after winning just four of the first 30 meetings between the two schools.

Gators vs. Gamecocks injury report

FLORIDA — OUT: CB Jaydon Hill (knee, out for season), S Kamar Wilcoxson (knee, out for season); LB Ventrell Miller (arm surgery, out for season); QUESTIONABLE: WR Trent Whittemore (knee), QB Anthony Richardson (concussion), WR Rick Wells (undisclosed), DL Daquan Newkirk (undisclosed), OL Ethan White (ankle).

SOUTH CAROLINA — OUT: QB Luke Doty (foot, out for season), S Jaylin Dickerson (undisclosed), OL Dylan Wonnum (back); PROBABLE: QB Zeb Noland (knee).