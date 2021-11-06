How did we get here? Three big plays that gave South Carolina a big lead over Florida

With 11:31 to go in the first half, South Carolina had a 13-10 lead over Florida. The Gators were very much still in this game on Saturday night in South Carolina.

But following a Florida punt, everything changed.

Here are the three big plays the Gamecocks were able to pull off that turned a three-point advantage into a 20-point commanding lead at halftime.

A 50-yard bomb from Jason Brown to Josh Vann

Jason Brown, who had been South Carolina's third-string quarterback at one point after transferring from St. Francis of Pennsylvania, was able to get his team off to a flying start by hitting Josh Vann on a long pass.

Brown to Vann again for six, with no Gators in sight

On the very next play, Brown found Vann again for 11, but the biggest play was yet to come.

Scrambling out of the pocket, Brown directed traffic, and found Vann by himself in the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown.

Scoop and score for Jabari Ellis and the lead is 20

South Carolina was able to add another field goal, and with time running out in the first half, the Gators were trying to get momentum back on their side, especially with the Gamecocks getting the ball to the start the second half.

Instead, Florida quarterback Emory Jones, on a play where he broke away at first from South Carolina's rush, was hit from behind by Aaron Sterling.

Jabari Ellis then scooped up the ball and returned it for a touchdown. South Carolina 30, Florida 10.