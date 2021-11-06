LIVE UPDATES: Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida (4-4, 2-2 SEC) looks to bounce back from its blowout loss to No. 1 Georgia last week at South Carolina (4-4, 1-3) tonight. Kickoff is set for 7:30 and the SEC Network provides TV coverage.

The Gators are looking for a turnaround down the stretch. Florida is expected to be favored by double digits in each of its four remaining games: at South Carolina tonight, against Samford, at Missouri and against Florida State.

“The winning momentum, I think, is huge," Florida coach Dan Mullen said. "That's always such a big deal. We’re dealing with young kids. We have a lot of young players and momentum can carry them a long way. Momentum has a lot to do with the confidence they play with on the field.

"It’s going to be real important for us. It’s really all about Saturday. It’s going to be important for us to find a way to get a win on Saturday.”

FIRST QUARTER

7:40 p.m. | Flu bug bites Gators

SEC Network reports 20-30 Gators missed some practice days this week due to a flu outbreak. Some players made it to Columbia separately. And that coach Dan Mullen sent a couple backup players home today because of sickness.

8:00 p.m. | Gamecocks score first



Parker White hits 39-yard field goal to cap a 13-play, 65-yard drive in 7:02 for a 3-0 USC lead at the 6:19 mark.

8:08 p.m. | Gators take lead

Emory Jones throws 12-yard TD pass to receiver Xzavier Henderson to cap a 5-play, 75-yard drive for a 7-3 lead at the 4:47 mark.

8:10 p.m. | South Carolina back on top

South Carolina goes 75 yards in five plays to retake lead at 10-7 at the 2:39 mark.

8:20 p.m. | Gators' first-quarter analysis

What went right: Despite the deficit, the Gators out-gained South Carolina on offense, 174 yards to USC’s 140. Florida responded after falling into an early hole as Emory Jones completed 4-of-5 passes for 75 yards on UF’s second drive. Jones, who has faced questions about his downfield passing ability this season, also completed passes of 52 and 51 yards to Justin Shorter and Marcus Burke, respectively. Though Florida trails, the offense has looked far more competent against USC than it did against the No. 1-ranked Georgia defense in UF’s last time out.

What went wrong: The Gators fell in an early hole after Parker White connected on a 39-yard field goal, then UF allowed a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive immediately after taking the lead. Missed tackles and a lack of physicality up front were also apparent in the first 15 minutes of play, resulting in a 10-7 deficit.

Play of the quarter: Justin Shorter’s 52-yard reception gets the nod here – but it easily could have been Marcus Burke’s 51-yarder. Or, on the flip side, it could have been Jason Marshall Jr.’s touchdown-saving tackle of Zaquandre White if the Gators hadn’t allowed the Gamecocks to ultimately find the end zone four plays later.

Trending: Trailing narrowly after one period of play, Florida is deep in Gamecocks territory as the second quarter arrives.

— Graham Hall

Florida 7

South Carolina 10

SECOND QUARTER

9:16 p.m. | Gators' 2nd-quarter analysis

What went right: Chris Howard hit a 30-yard field goal.

What went wrong: The Gamecocks continued to run rampant on the Gators. USC, who came into the game averaging just north of 112 rushing yards per game, finished the half with 147 yards on the ground. UF’s turnover woes continued when Emory Jones fumbled at the Florida 20-yard line and South Carolina defensive lineman Jabari Ellis scooped it up and jogged into the end zone for six.

Play of the quarter: Jason Brown’s 24-yard pass on 3rd-and-eight to a wide-open Josh Vann gave the Gamecocks a double-digit lead over a UF team favored by more than two touchdowns prior to kickoff, so it gets the nod here even though things got much worse for the Gators before halftime. It wasn’t the most glamorous of plays, but it symbolized Florida’s defensive issues as of late.

Trending: South Carolina scored 20 unanswered points to end the half, and things could get even worse for the Gators as the Gamecocks get the ball to begin the second half.

— Graham Hall

Florida 7 3

South Carolina 10 20

THIRD QUARTER

Florida 7 3

South Carolina 10 20