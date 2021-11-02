It's bad news and good news for the Florida Gators right now.

The bad news is that the Gators are 4-4 overall, 2-4 in the SEC and out of the running for a big year. The good news is that the quality of the opponent is a little bit more in Florida's favor.

The Gators are coming off a 34-7 loss to top-ranked Georgia last weekend in Jacksonville and came perilously close to being shut out for the first time in 417 games. They scored with less than three minutes to go in the game to avoid ending that streak.

This week, Florida takes on a South Carolina team that is also 4-4, but only 1-4 in the SEC. The Gamecocks also had a difficult time last week, losing 44-14 to Texas A&M. Starting quarterback Zeb Noland is undergoing a minor surgical procedure this week on his right knee and is expected to play Saturday.

Speaking of quarterbacks, it's not known whether Anthony Richardson will be available for the Gators on Saturday. He got knocked out of the Georgia game in the third quarter, taking a hit to his head and neck, and Florida coach Dan Mullen said, "We'll see" when referring to Richardson's status. Emory Jones would be the likely starter once more if Richardson couldn't play.

How to watch Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks on TV, live stream

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday

TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on Dish Network),YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Radio: Terrestrial radio and/or Sirius XM.

Online radio: Streaming on the web, etc.