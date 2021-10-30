When was the last time the Florida Gators were shut out? It's been a long time.

It has been a long, long time since the Florida Gators were shut out. Longer than any other SEC team. Longer than any NCAA FCS team, actually.

The last time the Gators didn't score a point on the football field was 33 years and one day ago. That's 417 straight games.

Florida narrowly avoided ending that streak on Saturday, as Emory Jones scored on a 2-yard run with 2:49 to go in the game against Georgia, capping an 89-yard drive.

Let's look back at that last time

On that day, Oct. 29, 1988, Florida lost to Auburn 16-0 at Florida Field.

It was a down year for the Gators — they went 7-5, although they did get into a bowl game. They beat Illinois in the All-America Bowl 14-10.

In that game, they didn't have Emmitt Smith — the superstar running back was out with an injury for the third straight game.

The Gators don't get shut out very often at all. Prior to that, the last time the Gators were shut out at Florida Field was 1979. They did lose 44-0 to Georgia in 1982, in Jacksonville.

Follow the finish:LIVE UPDATES! Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Halftime break:Whitley At The Half: Torrence's interception set up a major meltdown

What did it cost the last time the Gators were shut out?

Here's an idea of how long it's been since the Florida Gators were held to zero points:

In 1988, a gallon of unleaded gas cost 90 cents. Bread cost 60 cents, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Milk cost $2.19 a gallon (not much less than today's average of $2.89).

The number-one song on the Billboard charts was "Groovy Kind of Love" by Phil Collins.

Your Heisman Trophy winner was Barry Sanders of Oklahoma State.