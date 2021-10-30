Gator Gameday: Storylines, question marks and key matchup for Florida vs. Georgia

Things to watch in Florida’s rivalry game against Georgia.

Storylines for Florida Gators-Georgia Bulldogs

1. Since Florida’s 44-28 win over Georgia last season, the teams have been trending in opposite directions. The Bulldogs have won 11 consecutive games and claimed their first No. 1 ranking in the regular season since 1982. The unranked Gators, meanwhile, are 4-6 in their past 10 games and have lost six of their last eight matchups against Power 5 opponents. For the first time in program history, UF is facing the AP No. 1 team twice in the same season after hosting Alabama in Week 3.

2. Today’s game could feature as many as four quarterbacks. UF starter Emory Jones was benched in the loss at LSU and backup Anthony Richardson made a strong case for Jones’ job. And while Gators coach Dan Mullen may not want Richardson’s first career start to come against No. 1 UGA, playing him more is Florida’s best chance to win. Georgia season-opening starter JT Daniels is back from injury (lat strain), but Stetson Bennett IV has led the Bulldogs to three straight top-25 wins.

3. This will be the fourth time UF faces a top-20 defense after hosting Alabama (ranked No. 14 at the time), Tennessee (No. 17) and Kentucky (No. 9). Georgia leads the FBS in total defense and scoring defense and ranks No. 2 in passing defense and scoring defense. Florida’s offense, however, will be the best unit the Bulldogs have seen this season. The Gators rank No. 9 nationally in total offense and fourth in rushing offense, though they’ve been held under 200 yards rushing in their last three games.

What do the Bulldogs bring?:Georgia scouting report

Today's game questions

1. What’s the rotation with Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson, and who starts?

2. Which offensive line can allow fewer sacks and protect the quarterback(s)?

3. Is Florida able to run the ball against Georgia’s top-ranked defense?

4. Can UF’s rushing defense bounce back after giving up 321 yards at LSU?

5. Does the Gators win the turnover battle like they did last year vs. UGA?

Abolverdi’s pick: Georgia 31, Florida 21.

Key matchup

Florida’s sack total vs. Georgia’s sack total:

In a game where both offenses want to lean on their rushing attacks, generating pressure on passing plays will be paramount. The offensive line that can not only open holes in the run game, but protect the quarterback will most likely pave the way to victory. The Bulldogs are tied for fourth in the FBS with just 4.0 sacks allowed on the season, while Florida ranks right behind them at No. 6 (5.0 sacks allowed). Defensively, Georgia ranks No. 8 nationally in sacks per game (3.43) and UF is tied for 15th (3.0).