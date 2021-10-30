Anthony Richardson expected to start ahead of Emory Jones at QB for Florida Gators

Special to Gatorsports.com

[Updated: 3:50 p.m.] JACKSONVILLE — Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson made his first collegiate start Saturday in the Gators’ battle with No. 1-ranked Georgia at TIAA Bank Field.

Richardson was seen working with the first-team offense as UF took the field for pre-game warm-ups, and the Gainesville native would take the first snap under center on Florida’s first drive following Georgia’s unsuccessful 46-yard field-goal attempt.

Richardson’s first play as starter was a five-yard hand-off to Malik Davis. On the second play, Richardson hit tight end Kemore Gamble for a two-yard gain.

The 6-foot-4 Richardson has been a promising presence under center all season for Florida while rotating in for redshirt junior Emory Jones. Richardson entered the contest against Georgia having completed 21 of 37 passing attempts for 392 yards and five touchdowns this season.

With under two hours before the opening kickoff, neither Florida nor Georgia have announced its starting quarterback. Both head coaches were coy when asked on network television pregame shows Saturday morning.

But reports from several media outlets have that redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson will make his first start for the Gators. And a source close to Richardson told the Sun's Zach Abolverdi that he was told the Gainesville Eastside grad will start the game.

Emory Jones was benched in Florida’s 49-42 loss at LSU in the second half after throwing a pick-six and Richardson rallied the Gators with four consecutive touchdown drives.

Meanwhile, Georgia is expected to stay with Stetson Bennett as starting quarterback Saturday against Florida, according to multiple reports. Matt Zenitz of On3.com was the first to report on the decision Friday night.

JT Daniels, who has started three games this season but has missed the last three games with a strained lat muscle, practiced all week and could be in the plans to also play. He is 7-0 as a starter at Georgia since debuting for the Bulldogs last season.

Bennett has started in wins over teams that were ranked in the top 20 the last three games against Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky.

Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald contributed to this report.