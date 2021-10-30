Follow along with us as the Florida Gators meet the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville.

LIVE UPDATES! Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs

It's Florida Georgia week and the Gators should have nothing to lose

JACKSONVILLE — Florida and Georgia enter today's annual grudge match from opposite directions since last they met here last year.

The Gators (4-3, 2-3 SEC) ended Georgia's three-game winning streak in the series last year, 44-28. But they are 8-6 since that game, and the Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0) are 11-0 and the top-ranked school in the nation.

Florida has lost three games by a combined 16 points this season and look to start a roll through bowl season. 

If Georgia can win today, all it has left on the schedule before a likely showdown with Alabama in the SEC Championship Game is Missouri, Tennessee, Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech, who are a combined 12-16 this season.

Florida coach Dan Mullen raises his fist to fans as he arrives for the Florida/Georgia football game Saturday. Florida players and coaches arrive for the Gator Walk into TIAA Bank Field. The Gators are the home team vs Georgia.

The Gators trail the all-time series against Georgia 44-52-2, but are 22-9 vs. the Bulldogs since 1990.

This marks the first time in program history Florida has faced the No. 1-ranked team twice during the same season. The Gators lost 31-29 to then-No. 1 Alabama on Sept. 18.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson warms up before Saturday's game against Georgia in Jacksonville.

3:20 p.m. | Josh Braun to start at guard

Looks like left guard Ethan White stayed home, as Braun was announced as the starter for UF. White was injured in the LSU game.

