We're No. 1: Florida-Georgia has had the nation's top team five times; here's a look at the previous 4

The Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs rivalry is among the nation's biggest and craziest already.

But when one of the teams is ranked No. 1 in the nation? The hype jumps dramatically.

This year, with the Bulldogs ranked at the top of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, it marks the fifth time in the now 99 times the game's been played that either Georgia or Florida has held down the No. 1 ranking.

This is just the second time Georgia has come into the game as the nation's No. 1 team, while Florida has held down the spot three times.

Here's a look at the four times it's happened before:

1942: An absolute Bulldogs rout

This one had a lot to do with World War II. A lot of college football teams were depleted when upperclassmen and staff members joined the armed forces, and Florida was no exception. Georgia, however, wasn't: Because of the school's ROTC program, the Bulldogs had a lot of their usual contributors available, including Heisman Trophy winner Frank Sinkwich and halfback Charlie Trippi. Those two combined for seven touchdowns as the Dawgs crushed the Gators 75-0. Georgia ended up as national champions in several polls. The game was called off until 1944 due to the Gators losing so many players.

1985: Georgia scores the lone upset

With quarterback Kerwin Bell, running back Neal Anderson, wideout Ricky Nattiel and coach Galen Hall, the Gators were the No. 1 team in the country in 1985, but weren't eligible for a bowl game or the Southeastern Conference championship. Florida had just beaten Auburn the previous week 14-10 for a huge win and had just leaped into the top spot. But Georgia coach Vince Dooley turned to the ground game, using freshmen Keith Henderson and Tim Worley, who gained more than 100 yards each. Georgia scores the only upset of the No. 1 team in this game, 24-3. The Gators ended up 9-1-1 and ranked No. 5; the Bulldogs finished 7-3-2, and tied in the Sun Bowl.

1996: Gators assert their dominance

This one wasn't a contest. In 1996, Coach Steve Spurrier had Florida loaded: Danny Wuerffel, Ike Hilliard, Reidel Anthony, Fred Taylor. Georgia, meanwhile, was still pulling itself up from a rough stretch in Jim Donnan's first season. Wuerffel, Spurrier's quarterback who ended up winning the Heisman, threw four touchdown passes, two to Anthony. The Gators led 34-0 at the half and never looked back, winning 47-7. Florida would end up 12-1, losing to Florida State during the regular season but gaining revenge in the Sugar Bowl 52-20 and winning the national title. Georgia finished 5-6.

2009: Gators again, after two classics in '07 and '08

This one followed two classics — the 2007 Georgia win, highlighted by the "Gator Stomp" celebration, and the 2008 Florida revenge win. The 2009 game was too much Tim Tebow. The Bulldogs kept it close early, down 14-10 in the second quarter, but Tebow, who'd already thrown two touchdown passes, ran for two more to help the Gators run away with it. The Gators won 41-17. Florida would finish the regular season unbeaten, but would lose to Alabama in the SEC Championship, and ended up No. 3. Georgia would finish 8-5.