Florida takeaways: Flurry of turnovers doom Florida Gators against top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs

JACKSONVILLE — For the first 28 minutes of Saturday’s game, the unranked Gators put up a strong fight and kept it competitive against No. 1 Georgia.

Then things escalated quickly. Florida’s Anthony Richardson, who started at quarterback, turned the ball over three times at the end of the half and UGA took a 24-0 lead into the locker room.

There would be no second-half heroics from Richardson, who left the game in the third quarter after taking a hit to the head/neck area and did not return. The Bulldogs (8-0, 6-0 SEC) built a four-score advantage and won their 12th consecutive game, 34-7, while Florida (4-4, 2-4 SEC) dropped to .500 on the season.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Anthony Richardson makes first start

After leading the Gators’ rally at LSU, Richardson got the nod over Emory Jones and made his first career start against the Bulldogs.

Florida opened the game a three-and-out and then punted after four plays on its ensuing drive. Unlike he did with Richardson as the backup, UF coach Dan Mullen didn’t insert Jones on the third series.

Richardson led the offense into Georgia territory on his next two possessions, but they resulted in a missed 51-yard attempt and a turnover on downs from the Bulldogs 34-yard line.

Jones made his first appearance of the game on the latter series on second-and-21. Mullen called a double pass from Jones to Richardson, who caught a screen and launched a deep ball to Xzavier Henderson that was broken up.

Richardson then committed turnovers on three consecutive drives, all resulting in UGA touchdowns, but Mullen stuck with him in the second half until his injury. Richardson finished with 82 yards on 12 of 20 passing and rushed for 26 yards on 12 carries.

Gators fall apart at end of first half

Despite coming up empty handed after back-to-back drives in UGA territory, the Gators were only trailing 3-0 and still in the game at that point.

Following the turnover on downs, UF safety Rashad Torrence II made his first of two interceptions against Stetson Bennett IV, who started at quarterback over JT Daniels.

However, Richardson gave it right back and fumbled at the UF 11 fighting for extra yards. The Bulldogs scored on the next snap with James Cook’s 11-yard touchdown run.

Richardson threw an interception two plays later, which led to Bennett’s 36-yard touchdown to Kearis Jackson. Richardson committed his third turnover on the ensuing drive, this time a pick-six to UGA linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Georgia scored 21 points in two minutes off Richardson’s turnovers, and that sequence proved to be the difference in the game.

Jones plays well, avoids shutout

Following Richardson’s exit in the third quarter, Jones took over at quarterback and fared better than the redshirt freshman.

He stepped in on third-and-4 and completed a nine-yard pass to Henderson, but couldn’t convert a third-and-goal and UF kicker Jace Christmann missed his second field goal attempt from 23 yards.

Jones then orchestrated a pair of fourth-quarter drives that reached Georgia territory. The first ended with a turned it on downs when Mullen elected to go for it from the UGA 25 instead of trying a third kick.

On the ensuing possession, Jones marched the offense 89 yards in 10 plays and kept Florida’s 33-year scoring streak alive with his two-yard touchdown run late.

Jones threw for 112 yards on 10 of 14 passing and rushed for 22 yards and a score on five carries. Bennett completed 10 of 19 attempts for 161 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, while adding 35 yards on six carries.

Up next for the Florida Gators

Who: Florida vs. South Carolina

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850