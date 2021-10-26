How to watch Florida Gators football vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on TV, live stream

The annual Florida-Georgia game is back in full bloom this year.

The Gators and Bulldogs played last season in Jacksonville in front of less than 20,000 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it won't be quite the same packed house as usual, but more than 76,000 are expected to attend the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party."

The two enter the contest trending very differently. Florida is 4-3 (2-3 in SEC) coming off a 49-42 loss at LSU two weeks ago. UGA (7-0, 5-0) is No. 1 in the nation with one of the best defenses in college football.

The biggest question for Dan Mullen and the Gators has been who will start at quarterback: Emory Jones or Anthony Richardson? Both will play, as has been customary this season when both were healthy. Both threw 19 passes against LSU for similar yards (161 for the starter Jones, 167 for Richardson) and two interception apiece, though Richardson threw for three touchdowns, all during the second-half comeback, while Jones threw just one TD. Richardson also ran for a score.

UGA has its own QB situation between JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett. Daniels was injured in the Bulldogs' third game of the season against Vanderbilt, and coach Kirby Smart said the QB showed "rust" last week. Bennett is among the SEC's passing leaders in multiple categories this season in his stead, throwing 11 TDs against two interceptions.

How to watch Florida football vs. No. 1 Georgia on TV, live stream

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

TV: CBS, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Radio: Gator Sports Network, ESPN 98.1 FM

Online radio: wruf.com, TuneIn.com, The Varsity Network