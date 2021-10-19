UF football: Injury update on starting receiver Trent Whittemore

Florida starting wide receiver Trent Whittemore left the LSU game Saturday with an injury and did not return.

Whittemore went up to make a third-down catch in the second quarter, but the pass was behind him and tipped by LSU cornerback Cordale Flott, who landed on Whittemore’s left ankle.

Fortunately for Whittemore and the Gators, he did not suffer a broken ankle on the play, a source close to Whittemore told The Sun on Tuesday. Whittemore is in a boot this week, but UF is hopeful he will be back for the Georgia game, the source said.

Gators notebook: Whittemore, White leave game with injuries

Whittemore has been one of Florida’s top receivers this season, making 13 receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown. The former Buchholz quarterback has also completed two passes on trick plays, including a 13-yard touchdown to Kemore Gamble against Tennessee.

With his 22-yard completion to quarterback Emory Jones at LSU, Whittemore became the first Florida receiver to complete multiple passes in the same season since Trey Burton in 2012.