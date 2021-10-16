Live updates: Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers

Special to Gatorsports.com

No. 17 Florida comes into Tiger Stadium today looking to keep its longshot goal of repeating as SEC East champion or at least finish the season with double-digit wins and an attractive bowl berth.

The Gators (4-2, 2-2 SEC) made it difficult on themselves by losing at Kentucky. They hope to take advantage of a team decimated with injuries. LSU's defense is missing its top two cornerbacks in Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks, and two of its better defensive ends in Ali Gaye and Andre Anthony.

LSU (3-3, 1-2) has lost two straight and has gone 8-8 overall since its undefeated national championship campaign in the 2019 season.

How to watch: Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers on TV, live stream

College football: Florida Gators face must-win game in Death Valley to stay alive in SEC race

More:Gators need to end LSU's coaching misery

But, the Gators figure they’ll get LSU’s best shot, given the long history of riveting games between these programs. LSU has won eight of the past 11 meetings, including three of the past four and the past two.

Florida is the only SEC school, and among just eight in the FBS, with more than 3,000 yards of offense this season. The Gators have 3,024 yards.