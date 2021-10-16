On ESPN College GameDay, Lee Corso predicts an LSU upset of the Florida Gators

Lee Corso, the ESPN GameDay host known for his football picks and mascot-head wearing, has been known to go against the grain at times.

With the GameDay crew in Athens, Ga., for the game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 11 Kentucky, Corso and his fellow hosts were discussing today's matchup between Florida, currently No. 17 in the USA Today Coaches' Poll, and struggling LSU in Baton Rouge.

Corso, who was a Florida State quarterback and defensive back from 1953-57 (where he was Burt Reynolds' teammate), said LSU would beat Florida and take the heat off Tigers Coach Ed Orgeron. Orgeron has seen his team go 8-8 since the Tigers won the NCAA title after the 2019 season.

Fellow host Rece Davis added the Tigers have never lost three straight games under Orgeron, who has coached at LSU since 2016.

Who did the ESPN College GameDay hosts pick to win Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers?

Here's how the picks broke down among ESPN College GameDay hosts:

Desmond Howard: Florida

Lee Corso: LSU

Kirk Herbstreit:Florida

Guest picker Jeff Foxworthy: Florida