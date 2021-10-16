Florida Gators linebacker Jeremiah Moon answers five questions

Linebacker Jeremiah Moon is one of only two current players who were members of the last Florida team to win at LSU in 2016.

The other was wide receiver and fellow sixth-year senior Rick Wells. Moon ranks third on the Gators this season with 32 tackles.

How have you persevered through three season-ending injuries?

A: I mean with everything, never give me up. I’ve been through a lot. A lot of adversity. But being in college has definitely helped me think about what I want to do after football and just never taking anything for granted. That’s why when I step on the field, I don’t take it for granted at all. I’m so thankful to be able to play football because I know it can all be taken away within an instant. So I’m just thankful.

Did you make the trip to LSU in 2016?

A: Actually I didn’t, but I drove down there. Yeah, surprisingly. I redshirted that year, my freshman year, after two games. I was in the stands then on that last play. I went down to the fence and they stopped them and then I jumped over and I went into the locker room with the guys and celebrated. That was a great moment.

What was the locker room scene like?

A: That was definitely exciting. I had never taken a visit to LSU period, so the stadium was packed out. And then, just once that play happened, seeing everybody go home and the Florida fans still celebrating, it was a crazy thing to see.

What does it mean to get another chance to play there?

A: I’m excited. I’m not a big LSU fan, so I’m excited to make that trip and play with my boys and come out with a W, for sure.

Why are you not a big LSU fan?

A: It was the last time that I played them (2019). That was the year they went on to have the super team with Joe Burrow and all those boys. That just left a bad taste in my mouth, so I’m excited to get back, perform and have fun with my boys. … Being from Alabama, I’ve always rooted against LSU, whether Alabama’s playing them or Florida’s playing them. So I’m excited for the challenge this weekend, for sure.