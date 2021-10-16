Hail Mary! Florida Gators QB Emory Jones throws 42-yarder for TD to end first half

The No. 17 Florida Gators are in Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon to take on the banged up LSU Tigers.

Clad in their orange uniforms, the Gators (4-2 overall, 2-2 in the SEC) are fresh off a shutout win over Vanderbilt last weekend. The Tigers (3-3, 1-2), meanwhile, are on a two-game losing streak. Their latest was a 42-21 loss to Kentucky in Lexington last Saturday. The previous weekend, the Wildcats also topped Florida in an upset in Kentucky, 20-13.

The trip to Louisiana is the Gators' second SEC road game of the season. The Tigers have one the last two meetings between the teams. The Gators haven’t won consecutive games over LSU since 2008-09.

Live updates:Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers

Gator Gameday:Storylines, question marks and key matchup for Florida at LSU

More:On ESPN College GameDay, Lee Corso predicts an LSU upset of the Florida Gators

Emory Jones throws Hail Mary touchdown pass to end first half

Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones throws a 42-yard Hail Mary pass for a touchdown to end the first half against LSU. After the extra point, the Tigers lead 21-13 going into the break.