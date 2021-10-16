Comeback Kid: Watch Florida QB Anthony Richardson help Gators tie game against LSU in 3rd quarter

Can the Gators make a comeback after a dismal first half?

After being down to LSU 21-13 at the half (following an Emory Jones Hail Mary touchdown pass to go into the break), Florida gave the Tigers a run in the third quarter.

Led by Anthony Richardson at quarterback, the Gators have come back to tie the game. Richardson had one rushing touchdown and two passes into the endzone in the third quarter, which ended knotted up at 35-35.

Richardson has completed 8 of 13 passes for 127 yards and has run for 27 yards so far. He has two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and one interception.

Anthony Richardson runs in from 5 yards out to score Gators touchdown

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richards takes it himself for a 5-yard touchdown run with a little over 11 minutes left in the third quarter against LSU.

Richardson hits Justin Shorter for 5-yard TD pass

Justin Shorter, who caught Emory Jones' Hail Mary pass to end the first half, gets a 5-yarder from Richardson to close the gap on LSU with 8 minutes left in the third quarter.

Gators tie game against LSU on Richardson pass to Dameon Pierce

The Gators tie the game at 35-35 with just under four minutes left to go in the third quarter on an 11-yard pass from Richardson to Dameon Pierce.