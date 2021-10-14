College Football Head Coach Salaries

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida football coach Dan Mullen has the sixth highest salary in the country, according to the USA Today, which released it's annual list Thursday.

As you would expect, Alabama's Nick Saban tops the list again at $9,753,221. LSU's Ed Orgeron is right behind at $9,012,917.

Mullen's annual salary is $7,570,000. He received a $1.5 million raise and contract extension earlier this year. Mullen has six years remaining on his contract, which wasn extended to January of 2027.