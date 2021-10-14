Florida's top five wins against LSU in Death Valley

No. 17 Florida is going for its first win at LSU in five years Saturday.

The Gators are 12-8 in Baton Rouge dating back to 1981, but have won just once in their last five trips. This year’s matchup will break a 17-17 tie in the all-time series in games played at Tiger Stadium.

Here are Florida's top five wins in Death Valley:

1964: Florida 20, LSU 6

After Florida’s 1960 comeback victory in the infamous wristband robbery game, the Tigers won three in a row and shut out UF in 1963, 14-0. LSU was again favored the following year, but the Oct. 3 matchup was postponed two months due to Hurricane Hilda. Three weeks later, sophomore quarterback (and future Heisman Trophy winner) Steve Spurrier took over as the starter. He capped off the year by guiding the Gators to a two-touchdown upset win over No. 7 LSU in the regular-season finale. Spurrier was named the SEC’s Sophomore of the Year for 1964.

1989: Florida 16, LSU 13

An Emmitt Smith touchdown gave the Gators a 13-10 lead in the fourth quarter, but LSU hit a field goal to tie the game with 1:19 left. Florida reached Tigers territory on the ensuing drive, but had no timeouts left when Smith failed to get out of bounds in the closing seconds. The offense raced to the line and quarterback Kyle Morris slung the ball out of bounds as time expired. Fireworks went off in Tiger Stadium to celebrate the tie, but the officials determined there was one second left. That allowed UF kicker Arden Czyyzewski to hit the controversial 41-yard game-winner.

2003: Florida 19, LSU 7

The 3-3 Gators were off to their worst start since 1979 and had a true freshman quarterback making just his third start. Chris Leak overcame the crowd noise — and six sacks — to pull off a major upset over Nick Saban’s Tigers. Leak finished with 229 yards passing and threw two separate touchdowns to running backs Ran Carthon and Ciatrick Fason. SEC Defensive Player of the Year Keiwan Ratliff made two interceptions, one of which set up a field goal. The Gators were the only defense that season to hold LSU to one score and the only team to beat the eventual national champions.

2009: Florida 13, LSU 3

Tim Tebow suffered a concussion in the previous game at Kentucky and was “doubtful” to play against the Tigers until late in the week. Florida’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback got the green light on game day and led the top-ranked Gators past No. 4 LSU. Tebow only threw for 134 yards (11 of 16) and rushed for 38 on 17 carries, but scored the game’s only touchdown — a 24-yard touchdown pass to Riley Cooper. Running backs Jeff Demps and Emmanuel Moody combined for 128 yards on 22 carries, while LSU only gained 162 yards against Florida's elite defense.

2016: Florida 16, LSU 10

UF was trying to dodge the Tigers, LSU officials suggested, when it postponed the original game due to Hurricane Matthew. Gators athletics director Jeremy Foley fired back publicly, and then the teams had a pre-game scuffle near midfield before kickoff. Trailing 7-3 at the half, quarterback Austin Appleby threw a 98-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland in the third quarter and Eddy Pineiro hit two more field goals in the fourth. Florida's defense made a goal-line stand on the game’s last play and UF held on for a 16-10 victory that clinched the SEC East title.

Other notable wins: 1985 (20-0 over No. 8 LSU), 2001 (44-15 over No. 18 LSU)