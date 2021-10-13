Gators beat out Georgia for Jayden Gibson, the No. 1-ranked WR in Florida

For the second time in as many weeks, the Gators landed a commitment Wednesday from top-200 overall prospect Jayden Gibson.

He is ranked the No. 1 wide receiver in Florida in the 247Sports Composite and holds more than three dozen offers, including Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, Miami, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Florida and Georgia were the finalists for the 6-foot-5, 185-pound Gibson.

“It was close, especially with what Georgia is doing right now in college football. You know, No. 1 in the country, there’s no disputing that. But I just feel like Florida is my home and I’m all the way locked in, for sure,” Gibson said on CBS Sports HQ.

Through seven games this season, Gibson has 32 receptions for 512 yards and 10 touchdowns at West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Fla. His primary recruiter was UF receivers coach Billy Gonzales, who now has pledges from the state’s top two receivers in Gibson and Chandler Smith (Orlando).

Gators coach Dan Mullen also factored “a huge amount” into Gibson’s decision.

“Coach Mullen I feel like is one of the smartest coaches, definitely one of the smartest offensive minds in football right now. So I just feel like that speaks for itself,” Gibson said. “I feel like it’s a great coaching staff there with Coach Mullen and Coach Billy G, two great coaches that I’ve really grown fond of, really grown to like.

“A program I feel like is on the up-and-coming, great receivers already there that are going to be some of the best receivers in college football in the next couple years. As well as a class coming in ’22 that’s full of great receivers who already committed. And I just feel like with the quarterback as well, Nick Evers, we’re gonna be unstoppable.”

The Gators now have 15 verbal commitments in their 2022 class, which moved up to No. 14 nationally in the 247Sports Composite team rankings with the additions of Gibson and four-star defensive lineman Jamari Lyons this month.