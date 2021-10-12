The opportunity for the Florida Gators to continue on an upswing heading into a critical matchup with top-ranked Georgia has grown.

After blanking Vanderbilt 42-0 at homecoming, the Gators (4-2 overall, 2-2 in the SEC) are catching LSU on a down stretch on Saturday. The game will be played at noon at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

The Gators held the Commodores at bay in the first half, then quickly ended things in the third quarter with a three-touchdown blitz. Quarterback Emory Jones threw two of his three touchdown passes during the third quarter — one to Dameon Pierce covering 61 yards, one to Jacob Copeland for 25.

The Tigers (3-3, 1-2 SEC) are on a two-game losing streak after a close 24-19 defeat to Auburn on Oct. 2 and a 42-21 loss to Kentucky last week. On offense, quarterback Max Johnson has shown moments of brilliance, but injuries have been a huge problem. Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is out indefinitely with a foot injury, and the Tigers just learned top receiver Kayshon Boutte will be out for the rest of the season with a leg injury.

How to watch Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers on TV, live stream

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.

When: Noon

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network),YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app.

Radio: WRUF (98.1 FM, 850 AM), Sirius XM (Channel 85)

Online radio: WRUF.com, SiriusXM.com, TuneIn.