LIVE UPDATES: Florida Gators vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Florida (3-2, 1-2 SEC) is counting on a bounce-back performance against Vandy (2-3, 0-1), which has dropped 14 consecutive games in league play.

The Gators have won seven in a row and 29 of the last 30 in the series again Vanderbilt, with the last loss coming at Florida Field in 2013. Despite the success, UF coach Dan Mullen insisted his players won’t overlook Vanderbilt and will be ready to regroup.

“If you would have been out on a run with me this morning and we got within the last half mile, I’m going to sprint and beat you,” Mullen said. “And that was just going on a nice morning jog. … I like winning. It’s a heck of a lot (nicer), and that’s just going for a walk down the street.

Florida running back Malik Davis, defensive back Kaiir Elam and kicker Chris Howard are not dressed to play. Left tackle Michael Tarquin started in place of Richard Gouraige, who is not dressed out. Freshman Jason Marshall Jr. started his third consecutive game in place of Elam. Davis is a tad banged up and will return next week, per SEC Network.

FIRST QUARTER

12:14 p.m. | Gators score first

Dameon Pierce scores on a 1-yard run to cap 8-play, 78-yard drive at the 11:16 mark.

1 p.m. | Gators' first-quarter analysis

What went right: Florida’s first two possessions, which both resulted in touchdowns. Emory Jones marched 78 yards in eight plays on the opening drive, including a 32-yard pass to Trent Whittemore and a 34-yard run by Nay’Quan Wright to set up Dameon Pierce’s sixth score of the season. UF took over at the Vandy 49 after a six-yard punt and Jones coveted a fourth-and-1 with a 16-yard run before throwing his second TD pass to Ja’Quavion Fraziars in as many weeks. The Gators’ defense also forced two three-and-outs in the quarter and the ’Dores missed a 39-yard field goal attempt.

What went wrong: Florida’s third and fourth offensive possessions. Vandy's Brayden DeVault-Smith hit UF backup quarterback Anthony Richardson on his first pass attempt and Elijah McAllister came down with the interception. The Gators went back to Richardson on the ensuing series, but his third-down conversion run was negated by an illegal formation penalty.

Play of the quarter: Wright’s 34-yard run to the half-yard line, which featured a nasty juke move.

Trending: Wright, who will have a bigger workload today with Malik Davis out of the lineup.

SECOND QUARTER