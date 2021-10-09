Florida Gators safety Tre'Vez Johnson is tossed from Saturday's game for targeting

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Late in the first quarter, Gators defensive back Tre’Vez Johnson was ejected for targeting after hitting the ‘Dores’ wideout Cam Johnson in the helmet.

Cam Johnson was attempting to extend Vanderbilt’s drive on a trick play, throwing a pass, as the Commodores aimed to cut into UF’s 14-0 lead at the time. The 'Dores had the ball all the way down to the UF 31-yard line when Cam Johnson looked to fire a pass to wide receiver Ben Bresnahan on first down. The pass was incomplete, but Tre'Vez Johnson came in late – and high. Upon review, the call stood, meaning the Gators defensive back would miss the remainder of the contest.

The Gators inserted fellow ‘Star’ Jadarrius Perkins in place of Johnson.

In addition to the ejection, the ‘Dores picked up 15 yards on the penalty, moving the offense into the red zone for the first time Saturday. Vanderbilt would pick up a penalty of its own two plays later, forcing the visitors to settle for a 39-yard field-goal attempt by Joseph Bulovas. But the attempt was no good, keeping the first-quarter shutout intact.