What does the Twitter-verse think of the Florida Gators' throwback uniforms?

The Florida Gators brought back a classic look for Homecoming on Saturday, with the interlocking UF logo on the side of orange helmets and over-the-shoulder stripe.

SEC Network announcer Matt Stinchcomb called the look "clean" early in the first half of the Gators' game with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

But how did Twitter feel about the look?

Basically, mostly positive. But take a look.

But, well, not everyone's a fan.

And then... there's this guy.