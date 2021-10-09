Dan Mullen's angry halftime interview giving Gator fans life

Gator Sports

Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen didn't have very much to say at halftime of their game with Vanderbilt.

Apparently, he said enough.

With the Gators up 21-0 but doing enough to keep the Commodores in the game — Vanderbilt was able to get in position to attempt two field goals, both misses — the Florida head coach was interviewed by SEC Network's Taylor Davis as the two teams began to make their way into the locker room.

Mullen's interview was a lesson in brevity.

Davis: "Coach, we just saw you walking off with both your quarterbacks (Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson). What's your message to them?"

Mullen: "Play better."

Davis: "OK, fair enough. Vanderbilt, almost 50 plays on offense but no points. How would you assess your first half defensively?"

Mullen: "Awful."

And with that, the interview ended.

Gators fans were happy to see Mullen fired up.

Mullen didn't seem any mellower as the Gators began building their lead in the second half.