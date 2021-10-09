Florida Gators break out Olympians Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke as 'Mr. Two Bits'

Gator Sports

The Florida Gators thought maybe some Olympic gold (and silver and bronze) may help them bounce back from last week's loss to Kentucky.

Tokyo Olympics swimming gold medalists Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke were on the field prior to today's game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium against the Vanderbilt Commodores to serve as the Gators' "Mr. Two Bits", along with bronze medalists Kieran Smith and Natalie Hinds.

"It was fun, very exciting," said Finke of the experience. "Super honored to be able to do that with this group of people.”

Finke, who is a senior on Florida's swim team, bagged two gold medals in the 800 and 1500-meter freestyle during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July.

Also on hand were Tokyo silver medalists Grant Holloway (hurdles), Mark Kolozsvary (baseball) and Aubree Munro (softball) and bronze medalist Taylor Manson, who ran in the mixed-gender 4x400 relay.

Holloway, who was a member on the Gators' men's track and field team from 2017 to 2019 and has been 'Mr. Two Bits' once before, orchestrated the cheer, Finke said.

For Munro, who graduated from UF in 2016 after winning back-to-back national championships for the Gators' softball team in 2014 and 2015, it was her first time back at The Swamp since graduating.

"It’s such a pleasure to come home," Munro said. "This is my first football game back since I graduated. It’s just an awesome atmosphere and what an honor to be a part of that.”

At the conclusion of the first quarter of Florida's game versus Vanderbilt, the Gators recognized a total of 25 Olympians with ties to the University of Florida.

In addition to current and former UF student-athletes, a number of coaches were also recognized.

Anthony Nesty and Gregg Troy, who helped coach the Team USA swim team in Tokyo were honored, as well as Mike Holloway, the Florida Gators' head track and field coach.

"It's the whole reason I came here," Caeleb Dressel said of being surrounded by so many fellow Olympians, all with ties to the University of Florida.

Katie Ledecky, the U.S.' all-time record holder for women's swimming Olympic gold medals, was also on hand for Saturday's celebration.

All, with the exception of Ledecky, had competed for the Florida Gators during their athletic careers. Ledecky is the brand-new volunteer assistant for the Gators' swim team.

