Abolverdi's Analysis: Gators overdue for complete game, blowout win

Homecoming for the Florida Gators: Need to Beat Vandy

The Gators, losers in two of their last three games, have yet to enjoy a blowout win in 2021.

They had a slow start in the season opener and only led 21-0 through three quarters against FAU. Florida jumped out a 35-3 first-half lead at USF, but was shut out in the third quarter with two Emory Jones interceptions and outscored 17-7 in the second half.

And against Tennessee, the Gators trailed in the first half and didn’t put the game away until the fourth quarter. UF hasn’t had a complete performance this season, but Saturday’s homecoming matchup will be the first.

As 35-point underdogs, the Commodores are overmatched against Florida and won’t be able to keep it competitive at any point during the contest.

Credit to first-year coach Clark Lea for already winning two games after taking over a Vandy program that went 0-9 last season and has beaten just one SEC team (Missouri) since 2019.

His ’Dores pulled off a Week 2 upset at Colorado State and played admirably against Stanford. However, in their conference opener two weeks ago, Georgia shut them out in Nashville, 62-0.

The Gators should dominate Vandy in a similar fashion, especially with the home-field advantage and a group of ticked off players looking to take out their frustrations from last week’s loss.

Back within the confines of The Swamp, Florida’s offense won’t commit eight false start penalties Saturday.

For the second consecutive home game, Jones will eclipse 100 yards rushing and avoid turnovers. And for the first time all season, UF won’t give up a big defensive play for six points.

The ’Dores will still score once, but it won’t be off a blown coverage or a blocked kick. And the Gators will come away with their first blowout win of the year.

Prediction: Florida 52, Vanderbilt 7