How to watch Florida Gators college football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores on TV, live stream

The Gators are hoping homecoming will be a sweet one for them.

After a tough loss last weekend in Lexington to the then No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats, No. 18 Florida (3-2 overall, 1-2 in the SEC) will be hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3, 0-1) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium this Saturday.

Vandy is coming off a 62-0 shutout loss to No. 2 Georgia and a last-second 30-28 victory over winless Connecticut in the last two weeks. But for the Gators, who dropped 9 spots in USA Today's Coaches Poll, their biggest opponent lately seems to be themselves.

In Saturday's loss, Florida racked up 15 penalties for a total of 115 yards. Eight of those penalties were false starts, and six of those false starts were on third or fourth down, making them extra costly. Gators Head Coach Dan Mullen said the miscues were something the offensive line needed to work on this week.

Mullen didn't say much, however, on the status of redshirt quarterback freshman Anthony Richardson, who made a brief return in Lexington after a hamstring injury kept him sidelined the previous two games. Emory Jones, who started against Kentucky, was solid early against the Wildcats but threw a pick and no touchdowns in the second half.

How to watch Florida Gators vs. Vanderbilt Commodores on TV, live stream

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville

When: noon, Saturday, Oct. 9

TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on Dish Network),YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN (TV provider needed)

Radio: WRUF (98.1 FM, 850 AM), Sirius XM (Channel 374)

Online radio: siriusxm.com (Channel 961), TuneIn.com, The Varsity Network