Florida football: Gators to wear throwback uniforms for Homecoming

Special to Gatorsports.com

The Florida football team will wear retro uniforms — blue jerseys, white pants and orange helmets with the classic Florida interlocking “UF” logo and gray facemasks for Saturday's homecoming game against Vanderbilt.

The uniform combination features a mix of items worn between the late 1960s and early ''70s. The orange helmet was adopted by coach Ray Graves for the 1969 season, and it featured the interlocking “UF” symbol until Charley Pell introduced the script “Gators” logo in 1979, his first season as coach.

The uniform a breakdown:

Helmet

The orange helmet with no stripe and a gray facemask.

Jersey

The blue jersey is from the 1960s, when the Head Ball Coach Steve Spurrier played quarterback for the Gators and won the Heisman Trophy in 1966. The jersey has an over the shoulder orange & white insert stripe.

The Gators featured the same jersey in 2019 against Auburn and in 2020 against Missouri, both for homecoming week. The occasion in 2019 was the first time the team wore the top in a game since Sept. 30, 2006.

Pants

Also from the 1960s, the Gators white pants has an orange & blue insert stripe down each side of the pants.

The Gators featured the same pants in 2019 against Auburn and in 2020 against Missouri, both for homecoming week.

The Gators' uniform will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. Monday on Fanatics.com and the Official Gator Sport Shop at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.