College football: Florida Gators drop in polls

Special to Gatorsports.com

As you would expect, Florida took a big tumble in the college football polls Sunday after losing 20-13 to Kentucky on Saturday night.

The Gators (3-2, 1-2 SEC) fell nine spots to No. 18 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll. Alabama and Georgia continue to show the way, with the entire panel of 65 coaches putting those two heavy SEC favorites in the first two positions on their ballots.

Florida fell 10 spots in The Associated Press rankings to No. 20. Alabama and Georgia are the only constants during this topsy-turvy season. They held down the top two spots for a fifth straight week in the AP poll.

More:Takeaways: No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats stop No. 9 Florida Gators

Trevin Wallace returned a blocked field goal 76 yards for the go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter, Chris Rodriguez Jr. had a 9-yard scoring run early in the fourth and Kentucky made a final defensive stand to hold off Florida on Saturday night.

Vanderbilt (2-3) is the homecoming guest for the Gators in the 12 p.m. game (SEC Network) on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.