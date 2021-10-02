Kentucky appeared angry, Florida ready to take over. Then the Wildcats blocked a field goal and it all changed.

Gator Sports

Before it happened, Kentucky's sideline was livid and Florida was ready to, if not pull away, at least give itself a cushion.

And then, one kick later, it all changed.

With the Gators up 10-7, they lined up for a 48-yard field goal from Jace Christmann, who had previously kicked a 51-yarder. But Christmann's kick was met by the hand of Kentucky's Josh Paschal.

Trevin Wallace then scooped the ball up and sprinted away, as Wildcat fans exploded in glee at Kroger Field. A 76-yard return later, Kentucky was in front.

Not much before that, as ESPN reported from the sideline, Kentucky's coaches and players were livid. One major reason was a perceived non-call of pass interference when Kentucky's Wan'dale Robinson was brought down near the goal line on a long pass by Will Levis. (Twitter user's opinion below is his.)

The Wildcats' coach, Mark Stoops -- the brother of former Gators defensive coordinator Bob Stoops -- was especially beside himself.

The blocked kick return by Wallace changed all of that, as both the sideline and fans' attitudes seemed to completely flip.