LIVE UPDATES! Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats

Gator Sports

This is one SEC football series that has the fan bases from both schools asking the same question: Will this Gators' dominance continue for decades?

The host Kentucky Wildcats are off to their best start since beginning 5-0 in 2018, a breakthrough season boosted by their road upset of the Gators that snapped a 31-game series losing streak. Expectations are just as high this season and meeting them starts with Kentucky earning its first home win today over Florida since 1986.

Florida looks to follow last week’s 38-14 win over rival Tennessee by beating Kentucky for the 34th time in 35 meetings.

We'll get an answer, at least for this year, on this key Eastern Division game later tonight. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

5:59 p.m. | Kaiir Elam not playing

Starting cornerback Kaiir Elam, who coach Dan Mullen listed as probable to play after suffering a knee injury two weeks ago, will miss his second consecutive game.

FIRST QUARTER

6:22 p.m. | Gators score first

Emory Jones connects with receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars for a 7-yard TD pass at the 7:57 mark.