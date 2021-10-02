Florida receiver Trent Whittemore answers five questions

Florida starting receiver Trent Whittemore has one score on the season, but it's not a touchdown catch.

Whittemore, a former high school quarterback, found the end zone last Saturday on a trick play against Tennessee, throwing a double pass to tight end Kemore Gamble for a 13-yard TD.

How long had you been working on that trick play in terms of putting it into a game plan?

A: It’s always in the playbook, but that past week, we repped it several times. So, it was in (the game plan) all week for us. It definitely took me back to some high school and middle school days, getting to throw a pass out there. So, that was enjoyable. … I didn’t have time to be nervous because we checked to it from a different play, actually, with only a little bit of time on the play clock. So, I think that was actually a good thing for me. I didn’t have time to think about it. I just had to go do it, so it worked out.

What do you think of Emory Jones’ progress the past two games, particularly as a passer?

A: He’s been playing super-well. He’s been able to get into a rhythm the past two games, make great checks, get us out of bad plays and put us into good ones. I just think he’s stayed out of harm’s way with a lot of his balls and just given us a ton of really catchable balls. I think the offense as a whole has been stepping up, playing a lot better. So that’s helped him out a lot. And he’s helped us out a lot by putting balls on the money."

How excited are you about Anthony Richardson’s return and how does he look in practice?

A: “He looks great. He looks ready to go. We’re all really excited about having AR back. He’s just electric with the ball in his hands, because he can break for six at any point as well as put it in the air. We’re excited to have that back and to have two guys back there who are capable of great things.”

UF has dominated Kentucky historically, but does the series have a different feel in recent years?

A: “It’s developed into somewhat of a rivalry because of some close games over the past couple of years. They’ve just given us their best shot there a couple years in a row. It’s not difficult to stay motivated anytime you’re playing an SEC opponent, especially going on the road. It’s going to be a tough task. We’re treating it like any other big game we play this year. I know their atmosphere is going to be great, and they’re 4-0, so they have our respect and focus and we’re going to bring it on Saturday.”

What’s been Dan Mullen’s message to the team about your first road game in a full stadium since 2019?

A: “I think just like Coach was saying, we’ve just got to let it fire us up. There’s nothing like getting to walk into somebody else’s house and try to get a big ‘W,’ and you’ve got the whole crowd against you, and all you can lean on is your own teammates and guys that fight with you every day. So, that’ll definitely fire us up, and we’ll be ready.”