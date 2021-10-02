Whitley At The Half: Points are hard to come by

Sun sports columnist David Whitley looks at the first half of the Florida-Kentucky game:

The over/under on this game was 56 points. Here’s hoping you bet the under.

What we have so far is a punting contest with a smattering of offense. The Wildcats’ defense has been tough, but Florida’s has been tougher. That’s saying something considering Kaiir Elam is standing on the sideline in sweats.

Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez is going to get his yards. He always does. What the Gators have to do is keep the Wildcats one-dimensional.

Mark Stoops brought hired offensive coordinator Liam Coen away from the L.A. Rams to juice up the passing game. Florida’s doing a good job containing it, other than the 41-yard wide receiver screen that Wan’Dale Robinson turned into a touchdown.

That was his seventh play of the season that’s gone for 30 yards or more. The guy is the proverbial big play waiting to happen. You get the feeling he’s going to be heard from again before this one’s over.

UF Offense

Emory Jones looks comfortable in his first real road start – something UF fans should not take for granted.

Kentucky’s not exactly stuffing the ground game, but the Wildcat defense is giving the Gators more problems than anyone they’ve faced. That includes Alabama.

Jones has completed 10 of 11 passes for 105 yards, but Kentucky’s held Florida’s high-octane running game to 85 yards.

Noise Problems

The Gators had six penalties in the first half. That included four delay-of-game or offsides flags that were caused by the crowd noise. Who does Kroger Stadium think it is – The Swamp?

First Half MVP

Punter Jeremy Crawshaw, who averaged 51.7 yards on three punts. It’s that kind of game.