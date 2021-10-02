Florida Gators cornerback sits out game at Kentucky Wildcats

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Florida coach Dan Mullen repeatedly labeled sidelined junior defensive back Kaiir Elam as “probable” to return for the Gators’ road trip to Kentucky, creating optimism the starting cornerback would make his return to the field against the Wildcats.

Although Elam ended up being one of the 70 players UF brought to Lexington, he ultimately wasn’t dressed out when UF took the field for pre-game warm-ups, meaning Elam would miss his second-straight contest after suffering a sprained knee in Florida’s 31-29 loss to Alabama.

In Elam’s place, Avery Helm and true freshman Jason Marshall were named Florida’s starting cornerbacks.