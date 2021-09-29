How to watch Florida Gators college football vs. Kentucky Wildcats on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators football team is looking to assert itself as a contender for the SEC East title.

To do that, they first have to take down the undefeated Kentucky Wildcats.

The No. 9 Gators travel to Lexington on Saturday, October 2 to take on the No. 23 Wildcats. The only loss between the teams this season came when Florida lost a thriller to No. 1 Alabama two weeks ago.

Florida (3-1) is coming off a convincing 38-14 win over Tennessee. Quarterback Emory Jones put up career highs in both rushing yards (144) and passing yards (204). Fellow dual-threat QB Anthony Richardson was held out against the Vols for what coach Dan Mullen said were cautionary reasons, and he could return Saturday.

UK (4-0) is coming off a 16-10 drag-out win at South Carolina. The offense is led by Penn State transfer Will Levis, who threw for just 102 yards last week. His top target, Wan'Dale Robinson, leads the SEC in receiving yards (402), and Chris Rodriguez Jr. is the rushing leader (520). Kentucky is coached by Mark Stoops.

Improving:Mullen says Gators are focused on fixing mistakes — including his own

Chance at a statement:Beating Florida would be a landmark win for Mark Stoops and Kentucky

UK players cleared:Grand jury declines to indict Kentucky football players charged after frat party fight

How to watch Gators football vs. Kentucky on TV, live stream

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, October 2

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network), watch on YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN (TV provider needed), ESPN+ ($6.99 per month) and the ESPN app

Radio: Gator Sports Network, ESPN 98.1 FM, Sirius XM (Channel 235)

Online radio: wruf.com, TuneIn, The Varsity Network, SiriusXM.com (Channel 969)