Mullen: Florida QB Richardson '100 percent ready to go' for Kentucky

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is set to return to action Saturday at Kentucky after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury.

Richardson has the green light to play after practicing this week without any setbacks, according to UF coach Dan Mullen.

“He’s ready to go, 100 percent ready to go,” Mullen said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. “We’re excited to have him back and ready to go play. He’s a dynamic player.”

Richardson scored three touchdowns of 70-plus yards in the first two games of the season. He rushed a 73-yard touchdown in the opener against FAU, and the following week he had a 75-yard TD pass and an 80-yard TD run at USF.

With 115 yards rushing and 152 yards passing (3-for-3) against the Bulls, Richardson became the first FBS player in the last 25 seasons to rush for 100-plus yards, pass for 150-plus yards and complete every pass attempt in a game.