Gators notebook: Elam 'probable' to return for Saturday's road game

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Florida coach Dan Mullen said Monday he expects the return of several injured starters for the Kentucky game Saturday.

Florida junior defensive back Kaiir Elam was ruled out for last Saturday's contest with Tennessee due to a knee injury suffered against Alabama.

"We'll know more later this week" about Kaiir Elam, but he's probable for Kentucky, Mullen said Monday.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was once again medically cleared and dressed out for Saturday’s contest vs. UT, but held out to be cautious, Mullen said. If all goes well at practice this week, Richardson would be a go vs. the Wildcats.

Offensive linemen Stewart Reese was cleared, but not 100% vs. the Vols and Jean Delance is expected back for the game in Lexington. Mullen praised the play of Josh Braun and Michael Tarquin who stepped in.

As for starting center Kingsley Eguakun, who twice had to leave the game vs. Tennessee because of what appeared to be a leg injury, Mullen said, "He's doing fine."

Eguakun had his legs rolled on, but would have been able to return to the game if needed, the coach said.

Jones named SEC Offensive Co-Player of Week

A career night by Emory Jones on Saturday against Tennessee earned him the SEC Offensive Co-Player of the Week honor, the league office announced Monday.

Jones, a redshirt junior, threw for 209 yards and ran for 144, becoming the first Gators player to pass for 200-plus yards and rush for 100-plus yards in the same game since Tim Tebow in 2009. Jones set single-game career highs in passing yards (209), completions (21) and rushing yards (144) while tying his career high with two touchdown passes in the 38-14 win over the Vols. His 144 yards rushing was the most by an SEC player in Week Four.

By completing 21 of 27 passes, Jones finished with a 77.8 completion percentage. This is tied for the 10th-highest completion percentage by a Gators quarterback with at least 25 pass attempts in a game since 1996.

No. 9 Florida heads to No. 23 Kentucky on Saturday for a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

Homecoming in the sunshine

Florida is scheduled to host Vanderbilt for Homecoming at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 9, with the game airing on the SEC Network.

The Gators shut out the Commodores in their last trip to The Swamp in 2019, 56-0. Emory Jones rushed for three touchdowns and completed 2 of 3 passes for 47 yards. Florida owns the all-time series 42-10-2 and has won the last 29 of 30 matchups.

Scholarship winner

Florida announced redshirt junior long snapper Marco Ortiz is being placed on scholarship for the rest of the 2021 season. The Richmond, Virginia, native has appeared in all four games this season. Ortiz joined the team as a walk-on prior to the 2018 season. Ortiz redshirted in 2018 and later made his UF debut in Florida’s win against Vanderbilt in 2019.