Florida returns to Top 10 in coaches rankings

Florida moved up two spots to No. 9 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll released Sunday.

UF was previously No. 9 two weeks ago in the coaches poll before dropping to No. 11 following the close loss to top-ranked Alabama.

Alabama and Georgia continue to hold down the first two spots. Both the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs rolled to easy victories in Week 4. Oregon moves up to No. 3.

The Gators (3-1, 1-1 SEC) beat visiting Tennessee 38-14 on Saturday night behind the play of redshirt junior quarterback Emory Jones, who, in his fourth collage start, rushed for a career-high 144 yards and was 21-of-27 passing — at one point completing 12 consecutive throws — for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

The Associated Press poll comes out later today.

Florida visits No. 23 Kentucky for a 6 p.m. game (ESPN) Saturday, the Wildcats' fourth home game in five weeks. The Wildcats (4-0, 2-0), who were unranked before Sunday, broke a 31-year losing streak against the Gators in 2018, but have lost the last two in the series. The Wildcats last beat the Gators in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1986. Florida has won 16 straight there.