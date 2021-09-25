Instant takeaways: Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Behind a career-best performance from Emory Jones, No. 11 Florida overcame an early deficit and cruised to a 38-14 win Saturday over rival Tennessee.

Jones had his first turnover-free start of the season, threw two touchdowns and accounted for 353 total yards, including 209 yards on 21 of 27 passing. Before a crowd of 88,478 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Jones became the first UF quarterback with 200 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in a game since Tim Tebow in 2009 (Florida State).

After being outgained 261-213 in the first half, the Gators finished with 505 yards of total offense and pitched a second-half shutout on defense. They've now won nine consectuive home games against Tennessee and 16 of the last 17 matchups.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Emory Jones leads Gators’ ground attack

One week removed from a career-high 19 carries, Jones set another career high on the ground.

Jones had his first 100-yard rushing game as a Gator, leading the team with 144 yards on 15 carries. He finished with six first-down runs, including a career long of 49 yards.

After rushing for 245 yards against Alabama, Florida’s No. 2-ranked rushing offense won the matchup Saturday against Tennessee’s top-five rushing defense. UF eclipsed 200 yards for the fourth game in a row, rushing for 283 yards on 40 attempts (7.1 yards per carry).

Running backs Dameon Pierce (62 yards), Malik Davis (45) and Nay’Quan Wright (32) combined for 139 yards, with Wright’s 23-yard touchdown run marking his first score of the season.

Missed tackles, blown coverage by UF

After missed tackles resulted in two Alabama touchdowns last week, the Gators' tackling woes showed up again Saturday.

Florida (3-1, 1-1 SEC) had the Vols (2-2, 0-1) facing third-and-9 in the first quarter, but gave up a touchdown on the play. Quarterback Hendon Hooker threw a screen pass to running back Tiyon Evans, who broke a tackle attempt by linebacker Amari Burney.

Evans then evaded defensive backs Tre’Vez Johnson and Rashad Torrence on his way to a 47-yard score. The Gators had several more missed tackles throughout the game, especially in the first half.

The secondary also had a blown coverage or miscommunication on Tennessee’s second TD, as Hooker found receiver JaVonta Payton wide open on a 75-yard touchdown to give the Vols their first lead. Safety Mordecai McDaniel appeared to get caught looking in the backfield and was out of position on the play.

Mullen dials up double pass for a TD

After Florida fumbled at the 15-yard line just before halftime, Mullen made sure the offense’s next red-zone trip reached the end zone.

On the Gators’ first series of the third quarter, Mullen dialed up a double pass on second-and-6 from the Tennessee 13. Emory Jones threw behind the line of scrimmage to receiver Trent Whittemore, who tossed a 13-yard touchdown to tight end Kemore Gamble.

The Gators never lost momentum after that score and reeled off two more touchdown drives in the second half.

This is the second time Mullen has called a trick play with a wide receiver and tight end for a touchdown in the red zone. In 2018, Moral Stephens caught the game-winning score at Mississippi State on a 20-yard double pass from Kadarius Toney.

Whittemore’s touchdown pass isn’t his first experience behind center. At Buchholz High School, Whittemore started at quarterback during his junior season after an injury to Camden Orth.

Up next

Who: Florida (3-1, 1-1) vs. Kentucky (4-0, 2-0)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.

TV: ESPNrk

Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850