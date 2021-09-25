Live Updates! Tennessee Vols at Florida Gators

Special to Gatorsports.com

Ok, we'll throw some stats at you in preparation for tonight's SEC East showdown between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at The Swamp.

•This matchup pits the nation’s No. 2 rushing offense (Florida, 335.7 rush YPG) against the country’s No. 5 rushing defense (Tennessee, 54.3 rush yards allowed per game).

•This is also a contest of UF’s eighth-ranked offense (552.7 YPG) and UT’s 17th-ranked defense (265.0 YAPG)

Usually when these two meet, the team that runs the ball better comes out with the win. Keep an eye on those stats.

UF boasts a 30-20 record in the series against UT and has won 15 of the last 16 meetings, including an active four-game winning streak.

The Gators have not lost a home game to the Volunteers since 2003, owning eight-straight home wins in the series.

When the Vols last visited The Swamp in 2019, the Gators came away with a 34-3 victory in Kyle Trask’s first-career start. Florida topped Tennessee, 31-19, last season in Knoxville. In 2017, UF beat UT in Gainesville, 26-20, on a 63-yard Hail Mary from Feleipe Franks to Tyrie Cleveland as time expired.

Florida’s 13-straight games of 400-plus total yards is tied for the longest-active streak in the nation — the first time in the last 40 years the Gators have had as many 400-yard games consecutively. UF also has at least sev en-straight 400-yard outings against SEC teams for the first time in school history — a streak now at 10 games.

