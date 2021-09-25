Five Questions With ... Florida linebacker Jeremiah Moon

Florida sixth-year linebacker Jeremiah Moon has returned to form this fall after suffering his third season-ending injury in 2020.

Moon is tied for second on the team with 16 tackles and recorded a sack in the USF game. He's also helped fill the void at middle linebacker, where the Gators lost starter Ventrell Miller to injury (torn biceps).

What went into your move to middle linebacker this offseason?

A: Honestly, it's been a big transition. I didn't really know what was going to come with it. I just knew that I needed to step in and fill a role. I just took it day by day. In the spring I was out, so I sat in the inside linebackers room. Knowing that I knew everything about the outside linebacker position, I sat in with Coach C-Rob [Christian Robinson]. I just met with him throughout the spring, offseason and tried to progress through the basics of inside linebacker because I hadn’t done it in a while.

Sorry about that:Whitley: Jones, Gators defense are owed conditional apologies

With Ventrell Miller’s injury, how much is that position change paying off?

A: First off, you can’t replace a Ventrell Miller. His leadership, the way he handles himself, he is the ultimate leader for this team. Two, I'm just learning so much from Ventrell as far as being vocal and just the way he plays the game. I'm just thankful for Ventrell. I’m just trying to find a way to get better every week. I know it’s been a long road, I’m happy things are starting to pay off. Every week I’m trying to find something else to get better at.

Done for the year:Veteran Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller out for season

Florida ready to dominate Tennessee in The Swamp: Gators-Vols Preview

How did your defense turn it around against Alabama after the first quarter?

A: We have a group of guys that, when it gets tough, we try not to point fingers. We are brothers. We want to take criticism, listen to whatever adjustments Coach C-Rob and Coach [Todd] Grantham have. Whatever coach tells us, we’re going to just attack the game plan. Ain’t no sense in pointing fingers. That’s not going to help anything. So I think just having that chemistry really helps.

How has Dan Mullen been able to change his scheme from a pass-heavy attack to a run-oriented offense?

A: I mean, he’s a genius. He's definitely probably the smartest coach that I’ve been around, not just football, just with life. I've had conversations with him and we've talked about a bunch of other things, and just how smart he is with everything. So there's no surprise that he’s able to just flip the switch for whoever comes to this program. When he first got here it was Feleipe [Franks] and then Kyle [Trask], now Emory [Jones]. He’s a mastermind; he’s a genius.

Where does the Alabama game rank among the best atmospheres you’ve experienced in The Swamp?

A: That was definitely No. 1 for me. I say my second one would be when Auburn came, and that was crazy in itself. Just the atmosphere, the energy, the stadium was literally shaking. I was yelling out calls and I couldn’t even hear myself. That’s how crazy it was. Gator Nation really brought it and we got another one this week with Tennessee, so I’m hoping that we get the same result.