How to watch Florida Gators football vs. Tennessee Volunteers on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators football team came up just short of an incredible upset last week against No. 1 Alabama.

Now comes the bounceback. The No. 11 Gators host the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Sept. 25 in The Swamp in an SEC football showdown.

UF is 2-1 after losing 31-29 at home to the undefeated Crimson Tide. The Gators ran for 258 yards behind quarterback Emory Jones and running backs Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis. They were without QB Anthony Richardson, who injured his hamstring the previous week. Coach Dan Mullen said Richardson's recovery is ahead of schedule.

The Vols are also 2-1. They blanked Tennessee Tech 56-0 last week after losing 41-34 to Pitt the week prior. Coach Josh Heupel has not decided on a starting quarterback against Florida. Joe Milton suffered a leg injury against Pitt, and Hendon Hooker started for UT last week.

How to watch Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Volunteers on TV, live stream

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, September 25

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network), watch on YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN (TV provider needed), ESPN+ ($6.99 per month) and the ESPN app

Radio: Gator Sports Network, ESPN 98.1 FM, Sirius XM (Channel 84)

Online radio: wruf.com, TuneIn.com, The Varsity Network