Florida Gators football to visit Texas A&M as part of 2022 SEC schedule

Florida picks up Texas A&M from the Western Division as part of its 2022 SEC football schedule, the league announced Tuesday night.

The Aggies will host the Gators on Nov. 5. LSU is the Gators' permanent opponent from the West.

Florida lost 41-38 at Texas A&M last year as part of the league-only schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UF plays the same seven league teams it always does: At home against Kentucky (Sept. 10), Missouri (Oct. 8), LSU (Oct. 15) and South Carolina (Nov. 12) and on the road at Tennessee (Sept. 24) and Vanderbilt (Nov. 19).

The Gators and Georgia play annually in Jacksonville, this one on Oct. 29. UF has an open date the week before on Oct. 22.

Non-conference home games for the Gators in 2022 are vs. Utah (Sept. 3), USF (Sept. 17) and Eastern Michigan (Oct. 1). UF closes at Florida State on Nov. 26.

Note: Florida will play in Gainesville six times in the first seven weeks of the season.

